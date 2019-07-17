Paradigm Asset Management Co Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) Cut by $57.21 Million as Stock Declined; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,220 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.75 million, down from 2,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ht Ltd Llc has 6,406 shares. South Street Lc has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apriem Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 3,665 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Co reported 90,387 shares. Verity Asset Inc holds 6,586 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.90 million shares. Altimeter Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,000 shares. 6,452 are held by Sandhill Cap Limited Liability. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,000 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 71,082 shares. Hanseatic Svcs invested in 6.03% or 49,041 shares. Glovista Investments reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 3,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 7,445 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Management reported 3,383 shares stake. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,333 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 38,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,782 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 145,691 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 101,141 are owned by Utah Retirement. Prelude Llc reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btr Capital Inc, California-based fund reported 3,528 shares. Barnett reported 0.05% stake. 8,485 are held by Park Corp Oh. Foster & Motley Incorporated has 1,674 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aust & Nz Bnkg (ANZBY) by 3,790 shares to 34,890 shares, valued at $646.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co by 1,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Electric Co Ltd.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.