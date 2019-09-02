Paradigm Asset Management Co Holding In Axis Capital Hds (AXS) Was Has Raised; Mayo Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $415,989

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Hds (AXS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Hds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.31M shares traded or 160.84% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peloton Wealth Strategists, Indiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,109 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.5% or 3,783 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 1.85% or 17,874 shares. Eagle Ltd Company reported 155,051 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 33,295 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed stated it has 4.36 million shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd holds 41,515 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 77,404 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management Limited invested in 12.24 million shares or 7.38% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associate invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based John G Ullman & Assoc has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney holds 271,284 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr LP holds 20,495 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1,900 shares to 34,860 shares, valued at $488.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Fincl. Srv (NYSE:HIG).