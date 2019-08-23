Paradigm Asset Management Co Holding in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) Trimmed by $19.10 Million; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $357,200 as Stock Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51 million, down from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Air Prod & Chem. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $220.81. About 566,644 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Have All The Good Deals Gone? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 125,156 shares. 3.87M were reported by Amer Century Cos Inc. Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.81M shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Management has invested 0.72% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Endurance Wealth invested in 0.14% or 8,940 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 2,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancshares N A reported 5,330 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Co has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.01% or 485 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.42% stake. Alpine Associate Management Inc reported 2.14 million shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares to 47,352 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.00 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com accumulated 5,058 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 9,804 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) holds 51,957 shares. 304,730 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. 1,316 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 175,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,185 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,522 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 59,196 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 2.55 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has 22,655 shares. Motco accumulated 25,762 shares. Tcw Inc has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Financial Architects holds 500 shares.