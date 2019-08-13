Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $22.66 Million; Market Value Rose; Stralem & Co Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $892,430; Market Valuation Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457.69M, up from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50 shares to 2,350 shares, valued at $446.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motco has 501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Int Ca reported 829 shares. Tensile Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 7.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Real Mngmt Svcs Lc reported 9,930 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 28,574 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 470,241 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,633 shares. 921 were reported by Eii Mngmt Incorporated. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.14% or 7,700 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,006 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,209 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares to 77,395 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

