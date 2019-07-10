Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by $44.75 Million as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Upped by $361,340 Its Stake

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760.79M, down from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.08. About 1.59M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.46 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa by 1,160 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $597.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Arge by 7,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell A.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 12,434 shares to 12,024 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,846 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

