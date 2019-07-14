Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Regeneron Pharm. (REGN) Stake by $20.53 Million as Share Value Declined; Timber Creek Capital Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharm. (REGN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.59 million, down from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals misses by $1.07, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Regeneron (REGN) Down 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TXT, REGN, MCD – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regeneron releases positive data on REGN1979 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ocular (OCUL) Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Dextenza – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1,310 are owned by Conning Inc. Illinois-based High Pointe Cap Mgmt has invested 2.42% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). James Invest Rech reported 0.04% stake. Asset Management One Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 53,143 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 992 shares. Reilly Financial Lc invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Corporation New York owns 0.14% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 896 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company stated it has 765 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5,224 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Northern Tru reported 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 15,050 shares. Pension Ser accumulated 0.15% or 91,832 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ntt Docomo Inc by 2,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $400.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ucb Sa by 790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Legrand Sa.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34M for 15.90 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lourd Cap Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,997 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company owns 6,284 shares. Financial Consulate has 6,486 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Limited has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.74% or 348,773 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp has 2.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). General Amer Investors Company stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 46,322 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp reported 4.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Llc stated it has 2,818 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com reported 34,766 shares. Edgewood Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,950 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 241,117 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 20,201 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 369,595 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Business Investment Rebounds in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: BL,IZEA,CRNT – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).