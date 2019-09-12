Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; Leucadia National Has Increased Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) stake by 38.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp acquired 1.48M shares as Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)’s stock declined 25.97%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 5.26M shares with $69.15M value, up from 3.79 million last quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc now has $288.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 116,603 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 25.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,700 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 10,980 shares with $1.25B value, down from 14,680 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $57.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 1.18M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -2.99% below currents $122.29 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. UBS initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 350 shares to 47,350 valued at $5.29B in 2019Q2. It also upped Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,750 shares and now owns 6,350 shares. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $416.98M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 82,750 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 41,540 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd reported 86,785 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated holds 88,210 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Int Grp invested in 0.1% or 224,514 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Com reported 5,000 shares stake. Howard Cap accumulated 1.6% or 103,125 shares. 21,543 were accumulated by Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd. Mcf Limited Com reported 225 shares. Clough Ptnrs LP reported 128,190 shares. Prudential Plc owns 5,328 shares. Johnson Financial Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 9,531 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 2.39 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 138,525 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 48,415 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 13,819 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 72,664 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,237 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc Inc reported 799 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 38,739 shares.