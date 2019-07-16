Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed By $154.62 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $54 target. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. See Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) latest ratings:

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,200 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 63,100 shares with $3.05 billion value, down from 66,300 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $203.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 26.81 million shares traded or 46.83% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Terumo Corp stake by 8,900 shares to 15,800 valued at $482.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aust & Nz Bnkg (ANZBY) stake by 3,790 shares and now owns 34,890 shares. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc accumulated 0.06% or 21,826 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 4,376 shares. Ensemble Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 555,442 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & invested in 7,382 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,682 shares. 41,261 were accumulated by Girard. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Assetmark owns 3,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated holds 7.37M shares. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.08% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.74% or 279,375 shares. Opus Invest Management Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 80,000 shares. Benin Corp has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il has 12,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin holds 526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 601,191 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,723 shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mount Vernon Md holds 0.42% or 4,895 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 901,310 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com New York owns 24,320 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,408 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 65,345 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,000 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

The stock increased 1.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 913,732 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN