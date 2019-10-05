Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Rockwell Int’l (ROK) Holding by $344.04 Million; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased by $310,200 Its Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.27. About 1.08M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Int’l (ROK) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16B, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 480,158 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,411 shares. Grassi Invest holds 0.21% or 7,600 shares. Kistler owns 1,201 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.11% or 387,697 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership owns 54,651 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2 shares. 278,655 are owned by D E Shaw And Inc. Frontier Management stated it has 556,064 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Assetmark holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 10,107 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability has 6,538 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 4,697 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 237 were accumulated by Next Financial Grp. Marietta Invest Limited Liability Company reported 3,634 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 15 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp Com New (NYSE:T) by 11,804 shares to 99,298 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.96 million for 19.37 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

