Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Axis Capital Hds (AXS) Holding; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold their stock positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 9.18 million shares, down from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Axis Capital Hds (AXS) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 2,000 shares as Axis Capital Hds (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 18,300 shares with $1.00B value, up from 16,300 last quarter. Axis Capital Hds now has $5.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 241,698 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 1,400 shares to 14,680 valued at $1.48B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 68,900 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is 4.47% above currents $62.22 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc invested in 0% or 20,099 shares. Franklin Resource owns 429,899 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 13,641 shares. First Mercantile Com reported 530 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 27 shares. First Manhattan holds 100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 151,587 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 2.49% or 483,840 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.36% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Comerica Bancorp holds 8,238 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 46,995 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 13,455 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 28,370 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $306.34 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It has a 263.33 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Knott David M holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.55 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.76% invested in the company for 376,100 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,100 shares.

