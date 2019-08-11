Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Anadarko Pete Corp. (APC) Position; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Brinker Capital Raised Position by $3.11 Million

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 16,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp. (APC) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.32 million, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,446 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 295,204 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 0.26% or 16,793 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,521 shares. Cap Inv Limited Co invested in 182,433 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Argent invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Advsr Llc owns 12,800 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 2,680 shares. Kanawha Management reported 0.77% stake. 41,440 are owned by Alley Limited Com. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 590,235 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Boston Research Mngmt Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.05% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15,313 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,832 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 1.23M shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0.02% or 6,314 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 9,007 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 2.86 million shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 8,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 17,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 310,512 shares. Cambiar Lc stated it has 617,535 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 26,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hl Financial Services Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,530 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2% or 81,425 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa holds 6,647 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 39,946 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy (New) (NYSE:DVN) by 950 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $543.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Int’l Business Mach. (NYSE:IBM) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).