Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $142.46 Million; First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53B, down from 8,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 309.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 207,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 274,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, up from 67,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 100,695 are owned by Cobblestone Advisors Lc. Marco Investment Mgmt holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,518 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp owns 105,224 shares. Westwood holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 584,644 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 10.01 million shares. Ensemble Mngmt Ltd has 12,645 shares. New York-based Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv has invested 6.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canandaigua State Bank & Tru has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 2.00M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,726 shares. Nadler Fincl invested in 46,745 shares or 2.83% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc has invested 4.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw & Inc reported 1.43% stake.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd by 4,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orkla Asa by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Pernod Ricard Sa.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 27,885 shares to 33,623 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 98,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.33% or 55,407 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 142,430 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 334,422 are held by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 119,744 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ltd Company invested in 2.16% or 117,825 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 646,905 shares. Moreover, Axiom Limited Liability Company De has 1.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 536,910 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.34M shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 39,607 shares. Truepoint Inc owns 22,194 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 25.34 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 242,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 625 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).