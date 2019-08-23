Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lifted Position in Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) by $6.77 Million as Shares Declined; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Copart (CPRT) as Shares Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Tractor (CAT) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.75 million, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Tractor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 5.48 million shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 619,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 559,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,389 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.03% stake. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Co owns 5,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 48,131 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.41% or 35,469 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 73,600 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 576 shares. Weybosset Rech And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 241,640 shares. Brinker invested in 0.17% or 76,219 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.21% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 271,707 are owned by Avenir. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 7.23M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 150 shares to 2,770 shares, valued at $831.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).