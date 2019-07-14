Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lifted Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $54.33 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.49 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Watertown (City of), Mn’s Go Bonds To A1; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2016-ZM0158; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three And Upgrades One Class Of Gmac 1999-C2; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Union County, Oh’s General Obligation Hospital Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ny Lgac Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Brooklyn Law School’s (NY) Outlook To Negative; Affirms Baa1

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mngmt Associates Ny has invested 2.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rmb Capital Mgmt reported 194,100 shares. 40,715 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc. Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Limited Liability stated it has 20,836 shares. Welch Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp New York accumulated 1,115 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 833,142 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 60,340 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Ssi Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,890 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Inc holds 323,054 shares. The Texas-based Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,214 were reported by Northside Ltd Limited Liability Company. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 2.06% stake. Chemung Canal Tru, a New York-based fund reported 28,006 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 500 shares to 250 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,850 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).