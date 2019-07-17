Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Increased Arch Capital Gp LTD (ACGL) Holding by $144.47 Million as Shares Rose; Schulhoff & Co Upped Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $1.93 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Arch Capital Gp Ltd. (ACGL) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Arch Capital Gp Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 175,089 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Arch Capital (ACGL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Insurance giant bringing 365 jobs to NC – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Stock on Growth Graph: Apt to Invest In? – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arch Capital Sticking To Its Guns, But The Street Is Unimpressed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

