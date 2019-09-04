Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $55.87 Million; Stock Rose; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Valuation Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.81 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 8,870 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991.13M, down from 9,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 805,249 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsu Chemical Co Ltd by 900 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Liquide Sa.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 16,650 shares. 9,200 were reported by Opus Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Madison Holdings Incorporated owns 192,793 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 202,248 were reported by Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.14 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 11,600 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Asset has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt reported 10,817 shares stake. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut accumulated 37,207 shares. 16,357 are held by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Iowa Fincl Bank accumulated 81,317 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 0.59% stake. Beacon invested in 1.28% or 69,882 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 18,033 shares to 321,901 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

