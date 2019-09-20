Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) as Market Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding as Valuation Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 17,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 816,010 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 98.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 247,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $648.01. About 1,174 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability reported 29 shares. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Legal General Gp Plc reported 221 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 13,144 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 5,099 shares. 1,450 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 960 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 574 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ipswich Invest Mgmt reported 2,300 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 8.92% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 278 shares.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $37,928 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Monday, April 15.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,150 shares to 28,850 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp. (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 671,312 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.28% or 18,354 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Company owns 0.24% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 16,254 shares. Miller Howard Invs reported 528,461 shares. 42,707 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 3,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Lp has 16,650 shares. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,572 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.03% or 6,361 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 7,068 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 54.06M shares. Argent owns 13,263 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

