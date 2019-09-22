Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Corning (GLW) Stake by $325.65 Million; Share Price Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $204.40 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 51,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 billion, down from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 5.35M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16M, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10 million shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 102,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 150 shares to 450 shares, valued at $96.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Indl Tech (NYSE:AIT) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).