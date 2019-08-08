Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Position by $10.47 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $383,571

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.66M, down from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 64,269 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Outlook Remains Unchanged

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reminder – Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2015. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.84M for 11.85 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 22,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 6,021 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 10 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,332 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 5,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru owns 1,090 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 4,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 5,524 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 24,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0% or 2,215 shares in its portfolio.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag by 1,670 shares to 15,387 shares, valued at $1.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Vesuvius Plc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.85 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company: Great Long-Term Investment, But Not Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35,004 shares to 162,545 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV).