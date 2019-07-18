Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Entergy Corp. (ETR) Position; Shorts at ENDOCAN CORPORATION (ENDO) Lowered By 12.68%

ENDOCAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENDO) had a decrease of 12.68% in short interest. ENDO’s SI was 18,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.68% from 21,300 shares previously. With 252,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ENDOCAN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENDO)’s short sellers to cover ENDO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0075. About 20,250 shares traded. Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDO) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Entergy Corp. (ETR) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,800 shares as Entergy Corp. (ETR)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 32,740 shares with $3.13B value, down from 34,540 last quarter. Entergy Corp. now has $21.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 577,958 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

OmniCanna Health Solutions, Inc. develops and sells hemp based products. The company has market cap of $1.59 million. The firm offers hemp formulation health and wellness solutions, as well as cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides over the counter products for hair and skin include Hempery miracle oil, a skin care solution; Hemp milk body wash, a creamy soap; Hemp lotion bars for moisturizing hands and body; Hemp rose soap; and Hemtastique lip and body balms.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc stake by 100 shares to 1,003 valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Heineken Nv stake by 870 shares and now owns 7,835 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $705,120 activity. Marsh Andrew S had sold 8,000 shares worth $705,120.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.69M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

