Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Position in Prologis Tr (PLD) by $75.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Prologis Tr (PLD) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.85 million, up from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Prologis Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 2.50M shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 3,750 shares to 900 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,520 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.