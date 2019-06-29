Paradigm Asset Management Co Decreased Its Holding in Lear Corp. (LEA) by $81.43 Million as Market Value Declined; Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in General Electric (GE) as Stock Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp. (LEA) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46B, down from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 914,459 shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 43.99 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares to 63,095 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.78M for 8.58 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings.