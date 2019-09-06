Paradigm Asset Management Co Decreased By $25.51 Million Its Hasbro (HAS) Position; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Hasbro Inc. (HAS) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 300 shares as Hasbro Inc. (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 750 shares with $63.77 million value, down from 1,050 last quarter. Hasbro Inc. now has $14.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 82,696 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 6,348 shares as Costar Group Inc. (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 92,376 shares with $43.09M value, up from 86,028 last quarter. Costar Group Inc. now has $22.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $616. About 45,141 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 32,570 shares to 639,346 valued at $46.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stake by 80,520 shares and now owns 526,875 shares. Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Inc owns 1.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 898,623 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 70,317 shares. Ent Financial Ser Corporation holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lpl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 766 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 5,359 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,551 shares. Melvin Cap Mngmt LP reported 175,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 38,651 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 8,271 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 4,050 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 0.35% or 4,128 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $275.08 million for 12.75 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati holds 1.26 million shares or 3% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Company holds 700,106 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 7,053 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 1.48% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 33,199 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 33,592 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 26,437 shares. 18,125 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 32,711 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 169,232 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc holds 1.47% or 64,302 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 22,343 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 4,032 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.54M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $82 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -1.81% below currents $111.69 stock price. Hasbro had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 600 shares to 1,050 valued at $61.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hermes International stake by 100 shares and now owns 1,113 shares. Essilorluxottica was raised too.

