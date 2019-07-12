Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Danaher (DHR) Stake by $26.40 Million as Shares Rose; Heartland Advisors Increased Its Aar (AIR) Holding by $2.76 Million; Stock Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 86,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,862 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 107,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 8.70% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 1.83M shares traded or 553.16% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.83 million, down from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31,177 shares to 564,921 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 212,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,129 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 41,945 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 12,923 shares. 1.27M are owned by Northern Trust. Qs Investors Lc reported 76,945 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,800 shares. Commerce Bank holds 13,103 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn Ltd invested in 0.14% or 134,439 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.72M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 192 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 12,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0% or 6,090 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.33% or 7,984 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 20,600 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc by 100 shares to 1,003 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Saison Co Ltd by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).