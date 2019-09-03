Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) Position by $36.10 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Stake by $176.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 89.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 747,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 87,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, down from 835,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 1.16M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Line (ODFL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.73 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 531,868 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3,700 shares to 66,460 shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hd by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Comm Bank & Trust stated it has 1,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 6,351 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 3,772 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.08% or 29,549 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,052 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 64,646 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 3,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,383 are held by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 21,493 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 15,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Windham Cap Management Ltd Co reported 4,050 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 17,819 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 249,400 shares to 715,000 shares, valued at $136.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.60 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

