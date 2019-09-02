Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Its Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) as Share Price Declined; United American Securities Cut Its Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holding by $1.84 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.20M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4,200 shares to 76,010 shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,210 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 92,440 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 26,113 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 253,580 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2,200 shares. S&Co has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Regions Financial stated it has 10,471 shares. Aqr Management Limited invested in 979,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Co Ct holds 1.08M shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 87,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has 963,770 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Port Assocs invested in 0.01% or 544,354 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 234,965 shares.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Grp Llc reported 25,111 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 258,570 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fjarde Ap reported 0.82% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 110,119 are owned by Company Bancorp. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 45,077 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc invested in 0.71% or 7,756 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 0.09% or 38,512 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.28% or 21,999 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 3.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 15,043 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp owns 29,250 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 138,267 shares. Oak Assoc Oh invested in 4,139 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 4,275 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.