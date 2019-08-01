Paradice Investment Management Upped Its Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased by $459,000 Its Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.25M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 27,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.49 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 965,275 shares traded or 89.39% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G LP invested in 45,102 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 230,003 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 440,459 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.05% or 24,102 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks has 1,663 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 26,126 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mckinley Management Delaware accumulated 87,542 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 3.03 million shares. Advisory Rech reported 20,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iconiq Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,705 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 7,547 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 58,485 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone reports Q2 inflows of $45.1B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone -2.7% as JMP cuts rating on more balanced valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company’s 2018 Loss Development Triangles – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.