Paradice Investment Management Trimmed International Speedway (ISCA) Position by $27.81 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Increased Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 48,009 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 313,180 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Principal Financial reported 487,241 shares stake. 259,160 are held by Jet Investors L P. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). United Automobile Association reported 176,243 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 141,212 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 186 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech owns 6,700 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 60,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Llc accumulated 51,441 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.24% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,452 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.67% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.76M for 33.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ISCA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 79,197 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0.05% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 17,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,487 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 2.27 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.08% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Inv invested in 0.21% or 740,390 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 10 shares. Prudential holds 28,994 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 6,100 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Com Invest Advisers has invested 0.33% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).