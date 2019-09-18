Paradice Investment Management Stake in Enpro Inds (NPO) Lifted by $4.76 Million; Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Its Stake in Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) by $1.31 Million as Stock Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 131,145 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 26,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The hedge fund held 52,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 315,910 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX)

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity. Bower Steven R. bought $108,666 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 0.23% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Lc stated it has 0.04% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Smithfield Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 45 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,169 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 314,309 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc accumulated 11,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 89,641 were reported by Sei Invests. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% or 19,987 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 12,559 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.05% or 160,062 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $77.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 32,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,824 shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $962,672 activity. $190,000 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Friday, September 6. Shares for $21,640 were bought by Howell Laura Finley on Monday, July 29. GEORGE WILLIAM III had bought 1,000 shares worth $40,593 on Thursday, September 12.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 64,141 shares to 9,272 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,561 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC).