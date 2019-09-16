Paradice Investment Management Raised Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding; BARFRESH FOOD GROUP COMMON (BRFH) Shorts Decreased By 92.47%

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 138,639 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 724,838 shares with $53.83M value, up from 586,199 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 111,591 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:BRFH) had a decrease of 92.47% in short interest. BRFH’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.47% from 9,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 20.63% above currents $71.29 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Next Fincl Group owns 4,321 shares. 482 are held by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Com. 761,486 were accumulated by Poplar Forest Cap Lc. Cordasco Financial Net reported 425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 250,427 shares. 73,416 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 451,184 shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn has 11 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 31,481 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 101 shares. Stanley invested in 8,603 shares. Regions invested in 0.21% or 252,224 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 39,699 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Itt Inc stake by 224,862 shares to 1.40M valued at $91.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sothebys (NYSE:BID) stake by 6,052 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) was reduced too.