Paradice Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $10.26 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position as Share Value Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83 million, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 304,041 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10M shares traded or 229.70% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

