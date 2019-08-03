Paradice Investment Management Raised Gamestop New (GME) Stake By $380,810; Last Week Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Analysts

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Gamestop Corp New (GME) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 38,081 shares as Gamestop Corp New (GME)’s stock declined 52.76%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $20.32M value, up from 1.96M last quarter. Gamestop Corp New now has $386.58M valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 3.52 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 20.87 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $700 target in Monday, May 20 report. Jefferies maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 3. Wedbush maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Credit Suisse. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of GME in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.