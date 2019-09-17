Paradice Investment Management Position in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Has Raised by $10.26 Million; Dnp Select Income Fund (DNP) Stake Held by Monetary Management Group Inc

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83 million, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 77,797 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 42,550 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 97,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 101,083 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends and Sources of Distribution – PRNewswire" on March 12, 2019

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,890 shares to 147 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,185 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold DNP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 8.72 million shares or 4.09% more from 8.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management holds 0% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) or 1,500 shares. Bartlett And Ltd has 0.08% invested in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) for 22,500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Argi Inv Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,399 shares. Bb&T invested in 42,763 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 1,860 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 2,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 10,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,000 are owned by Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool" on September 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.74% or 36,480 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 16,630 shares. Paradice Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 724,838 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Yorktown And Research Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 222,500 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,635 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com owns 3,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 6,199 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,662 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 250,427 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 10,790 shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 23,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares to 52,851 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).