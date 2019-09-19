Paradice Investment Management Position in Enpro Inds (NPO) Upped by $4.76 Million as Shares Declined; Covington Investment Advisors Has Boosted Humana (HUM) Position by $339,200

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80 million, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 148,131 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $273.13. About 626,673 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares to 52,851 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited reported 63,400 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dean Associate Ltd Liability invested in 63,605 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 171,363 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,196 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.33 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Petrus Com Lta has invested 0.06% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 57,121 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 28,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 3,800 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.23% or 26,845 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Paradice Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $108,666 activity. Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981 worth of stock.

