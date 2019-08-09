Paradice Investment Management Lowered Its International Speedway (ISCA) Stake by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 78,002 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 4.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 0% or 48,164 shares. 69 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 758 shares. Vanguard Group holds 2.32M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.53% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 15,203 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 25,760 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 14,773 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 233,388 shares.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77M for 33.18 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 25,860 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $70.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

