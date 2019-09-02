Paradice Investment Management Lowered Holding in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) by $3.33 Million; Goldman Sach (GS) Stock Rose While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.00 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 10/05/2018 – Seeking IMF Credit Is ‘Bold Move’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 21,510 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $50.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 65,521 shares stake. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Aldebaran Fin stated it has 0.23% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 24,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 866,915 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited invested in 0% or 3,672 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 10,760 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 137,016 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 45,336 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Victory Cap reported 68,271 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). State Street holds 377,376 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,200 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paloaltonetworks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,541 shares to 22,364 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disneywaltco (NYSE:DIS) by 72,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Cocacolaco (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,700 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 589 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 7,197 shares stake. Calamos Advisors reported 520,239 shares stake. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 8,527 shares. 7,330 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 36,951 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 59,105 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 168,880 shares. City Commerce invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.32 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.