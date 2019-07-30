Paradice Investment Management Lowered Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Holding; CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY (CMOT) SI Decreased By 69.23%

CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:CMOT) had a decrease of 69.23% in short interest. CMOT’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 69.23% from 1,300 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:CMOT)’s short sellers to cover CMOT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.289. About 1,350 shares traded. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) stake by 71.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 198,459 shares with $7.61M value, down from 707,509 last quarter. Heidrick & Struggles Intl In now has $568.95 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 170,350 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Popped 23% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 11,111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 28,808 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 5,705 shares. 5,907 were reported by Jefferies Gp Llc. Metropolitan Life New York owns 11,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,054 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,691 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% or 115,978 shares. James Inv Inc accumulated 18,580 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 222,604 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 7,100 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 31,076 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 178,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Among 3 analysts covering Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Heidrick & Struggles had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, June 21.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) stake by 160,685 shares to 5.99 million valued at $54.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 52,612 shares and now owns 2.76 million shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Confederate Motors, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.89 million. It offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website.