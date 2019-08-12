Paradice Investment Management Lifted Stake in Faro Technologies (FARO); Rare Infrastructure LTD Increases Position in Union Pacific (UNP)

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 56,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 990,738 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50M, up from 934,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 76,332 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13M, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 18,000 shares. Grp Inc invested in 12,938 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 1.09M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 79,400 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 10,164 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 8,587 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,682 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 163,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 58,963 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares to 688,376 shares, valued at $88.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.