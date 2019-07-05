Paradice Investment Management Lifted Holding in Gamestop New (GME) by $380,810 as Shares Declined; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Valuation Declined, Capital International Has Raised Stake by $308,000

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 38,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 4.58M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $85.13. About 114,672 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,300 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,128 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622 worth of stock or 531 shares. Gano Kyle also sold $63,673 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. 4,096 shares valued at $344,986 were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Wednesday, February 6. 791 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $66,063 on Wednesday, February 6. Bozigian Haig P. also sold $240,125 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. On Tuesday, January 8 ROBERTS EIRY sold $156,159 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1,857 shares.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences: A Moat Builder – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Suffers Setback In Tourette Study, But Still Has A Solid Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Neurocrine Drifting, But The Total Package Is Still Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Biotech Takeout Targets Perfect for Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Dives Into Gene Therapy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 97,541 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 270,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 12,364 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 50,867 shares. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,977 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.02% or 6,569 shares. Parametric Limited Liability invested in 91,520 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 54,213 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 3,737 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,827 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 28 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Alliancebernstein LP owns 120,825 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.30 million shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 41,568 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Prudential reported 300,706 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Northern invested in 1.31M shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.73M shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 25,655 shares. 53,018 are held by Nomura Inc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 46,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Com owns 0.17% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 125,695 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GameStop Announces Intention to Launch a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why GameStop, Pivotal Software, and G-III Apparel Group Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop’s Esports Roster Continues to Grow with Addition of Professional Fighting Game Legend Justin Wong – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.