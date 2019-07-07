Paradice Investment Management Lifted By $443,656 Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stake; Upwork (UPWK) Shorts Decreased By 3.57%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 2.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 2.78M shares previously. With 443,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 4.44%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 441,859 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 55,457 shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 6.64 million shares with $57.06 million value, up from 6.59 million last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $722.30 million valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 715,415 shares traded or 48.54% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by JMP Securities.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,137 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Bernard John L, worth $150,137.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has 141,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.97 million were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company. Citadel Lc holds 524,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 58,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 102,278 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 122,247 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) or 36,900 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Proshare Ltd reported 11,694 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 72,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 184,828 shares. Paradice Mgmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6.64 million shares.

