Paradice Investment Management Increases Holding in Enpro Inds (NPO); Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 119,894 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. 1,700 shares valued at $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries Comments on Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnPro: Focused On The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 40,414 shares to 701,117 shares, valued at $66.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Comerica Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 95,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 166,332 shares. 36,800 are held by Swiss State Bank. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 267,914 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 27,430 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 63,400 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 4,359 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 26,845 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Paradice Invest Limited Liability Com reported 764,465 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 12,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Suntrust Banks owns 3,604 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 58,774 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162,285 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,312 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 11,800 are owned by Capstone Advisors Limited Liability. 3,073 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 970,600 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 650 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,500 shares stake. 1.57 million were accumulated by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Davenport Co Limited has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,734 shares. Moreover, Sarl has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Camarda Fincl Ltd reported 99 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership has 1.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).