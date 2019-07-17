Paradice Investment Management Increased By $504,090 Its Lear (LEA) Position; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 28 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 28 sold and decreased equity positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 3,734 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.24%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 457,491 shares with $62.09 million value, up from 453,757 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 785,001 shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

More notable recent Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (â€œTEIâ€) Announces Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund declares $0.0655 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Announces the Signing of a Definitive Agreement to Acquire IPT – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund: Repositioned For A Quality Distribution? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2017.

The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. It is down 8.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.45% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.49 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 668,568 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 626,563 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 44,846 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $488.28 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lear Analyst: E-Systems Segment To Blame For Weak Results – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Neutral Following 2019 Guide-Down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. $2.95 million worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was sold by Larkin Terrence B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 12,538 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Co holds 7,649 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 232 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 199,929 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com reported 899,070 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 3,475 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Psagot Invest House stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Among 6 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $181 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Monday, March 4.