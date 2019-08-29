Paradice Investment Management Increased Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $1.48 Million; Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined While Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $523.25 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 27,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.49M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 1.10M shares traded or 123.07% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.00M, down from 7,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 5,023 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 122,669 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 56,103 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 20,807 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.23% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,556 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Td Asset has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Manhattan reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Put) by 87,200 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $49.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbuck Corp (Put).