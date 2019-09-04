Paradice Investment Management Holds Holding in Sothebys (BID); Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $951,590

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 410,482 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – Burgundy Wines Are Battering Bordeaux at Auction, Says Sotheby’s; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 20/04/2018 – SPRINGSTEEN’S `BORN TO RUN’ LYRICS TO BE AUCTIONED AT SOTHEBY’S; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 22,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 27,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 49,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.14 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 601,148 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 4,169 shares. Paradice Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34M shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 3.52 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Us Bancorp De accumulated 6,176 shares. Maverick accumulated 45,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). American Intl Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 86,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street invested in 1.12 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0% or 5,797 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 99,980 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 24,010 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sei Invests holds 11,989 shares.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leon Black’s Apollo to place a bid for Hilton Grand, report says – New York Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy: Take-Private Bid Highlights Continued Private Equity Interest In Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/09 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: HD SUPPLY HLDGS, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 105,300 shares to 365,500 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (Call) (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ALDX).