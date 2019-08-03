Paradice Investment Management Holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Has Trimmed by $19.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Has Upped Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 100,416 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,161 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 49,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based National Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Limited Liability accumulated 182,231 shares. 3,856 are held by Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Llc. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs reported 37,906 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.92% or 22,533 shares. Fragasso accumulated 42,202 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 457,403 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.14 million were reported by Westfield Cap Communications Lp. Johnson Financial Grp reported 94,563 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 8.02% or 6.84 million shares. Fir Tree Cap LP has 999,374 shares for 10.08% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 4.81M shares. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or reported 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 17,885 shares to 52,242 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $75.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 3,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 29,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Menta Limited Company holds 0.11% or 6,810 shares. Element Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Alps Advsr Incorporated accumulated 9,912 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 115,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 5,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). 485,491 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,124 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Amer has 14,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio.