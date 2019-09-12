Paradice Investment Management Holding in Enpro Inds (NPO) Has Raised by $4.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kynikos Associates LP Decreased Position by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 182,384 shares traded or 47.89% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century has invested 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Sei Company accumulated 89,641 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 142,307 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,621 shares. 7,720 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 26,909 shares. D E Shaw And holds 27,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Northern Tru reported 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 12.10M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 15,320 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.23% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 188 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 8,131 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $91.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,851 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Industries acquired The Aseptic Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. Another trade for 75 shares valued at $4,981 was bought by Gulfo Adele M..

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings.