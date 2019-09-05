Paradice Investment Management Holding in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Lifted by $572,280; As Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Stock Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 75,333 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 571,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 432,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.41 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Northern Trust accumulated 0.02% or 5.71M shares. Security Research Incorporated reported 895,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 34,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 229,958 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Company invested in 0.01% or 31,871 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc invested in 0% or 150 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 74,943 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt owns 31,009 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 105,584 shares. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 14,300 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 0.02% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 15,203 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 473,171 shares. 220 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management.

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SHO’s profit will be $62.96 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.