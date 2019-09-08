Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in International Speedway (ISCA) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 103,441 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Speedway Corporation to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NASCAR Makes Offer to Acquire International Speedway Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 38,081 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 39,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77M for 33.08 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.