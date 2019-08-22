Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed Its International Speedway (ISCA) Holding; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Vmware (VMW) Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 107,750 shares with $19.45 million value, down from 110,025 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $60.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 905,238 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased International Speedway Corp (ISCA) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as International Speedway Corp (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.73M shares with $75.42M value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. International Speedway Corp now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 33,150 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $180.83’s average target is 22.48% above currents $147.64 stock price. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Sell” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 8,114 shares to 179,211 valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 23,828 shares and now owns 292,812 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “VMware Increases Exposure To Cloud Through Intrinsic Acquisition – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Announces VMworld 2019 US Keynote Speakers NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jericho Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 984,658 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 2,429 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 32,404 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.47M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.08 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 2.15 million shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 20,224 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 49,501 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Freestone Holdings Lc has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 850,582 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. North Star Invest has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Products Limited Liability accumulated 60,819 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 292 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caprock Gru Inc reported 1,256 shares stake.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.81 million for 33.16 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “International Speedway (ISCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Merger Agreement With NASCAR Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 38,081 shares to 2.00 million valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 27,404 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Itt Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 216,599 shares. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 10,752 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,495 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 758 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Com owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 44,460 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 106,864 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 9,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 5,948 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 48,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio.