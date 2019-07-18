Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stake by $19.34 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Stake in Range Res (RRC) Has Lowered by $4.77 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39.71M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30M, down from 40.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 10.42M shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 26,674 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

More notable recent Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heidrick & Struggles Promotes Partners and Principals Globally – PRNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s (HSII) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heidrick & Struggles Announces Adam Warby as Chairman of the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.07 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

